The Los Angeles Angels are performing fairly well in 2023. Mike Trout believes winning will be the key to keeping Shohei Ohtani in Anaheim. Trout recently discussed why he thinks it's about more than just “the money” for Ohtani in free agency, per Foul Territory.

“We got to win… we got to get to the playoffs,” Trout responded when asked what his pitch is to Ohtani to stay with the Angels. “The biggest thing to keeping him here is to get to the playoffs. We've been winning, we've been having some good stretches, we got a great group and he's enjoying it. Obviously I'm going to do everything I can to make him stay.

“People are throwing out huge numbers but I don't think it's about the money man. I think if we can win… he's making all this money off the field so, the numbers that are getting thrown out there are crazy but I think ultimately it comes down to he just wants to win and have some fun.”

Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, and the 2023 Angels

As of this story's publication, the Angels are in third place in the American League West. Ohtani is continuing to do incredible things on the field, while Trout has played a better brand of baseball as of late following a slow start to the season. Anthony Rendon's recent return from the IL should help matters as well.

The Halos would benefit from adding a pitcher or two ahead of the MLB trade deadline. For now, it appears as if Ohtani won't be traded this season barring a complete Angels' collapse. The Angels project to have a chance to snap their playoff drought, as they haven't reached the postseason since 2014. And if they are able to book their ticket to the playoffs, Mike Trout believes that may be the key to keeping Shohei Ohtani.