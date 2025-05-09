ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside MLB action as we taker a look at this upcoming series between American League squads. The Baltimore Orioles (13-23) will visit the Los Angeles Angels (15-21) for the first meeting of their three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Orioles-Angels prediction and pick.

Orioles-Angels Projected Starters

Tomoyuki Sugano (RHP) vs. Kyle Hendricks (RHP)

Tomoyuki Sugano (3-2) with a 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 21 K, 39.0 IP

Last Start: (L) vs. KC – 6.0 IP, 4 K, 2 ER

Away Splits: (1-1) with a 3.31 ERA, .222 OBA, 6 K, 16.1 IP

Kyle Hendricks (1-3) with a 5.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 16 K, 30.2 IP

Last Start: (W) vs. DET – 7.2 IP, 3 K, 1 ER

Home Splits: (1-1) with a 2.84 ERA, .182 OBA, 4 K, 12.2 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Angels Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -142

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/ 6:38 p.m. PT

TV: MASN, FanDuel Sports West, MLB.TV

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Baltimore Orioles are currently last in the AL East at 7.5 games back of the lead. They're off to a much slower start than recent seasons and they've lost five-straight games heading into this one. They've also posted the second-highest ERA in the majors at 5.50, so they'll either need to tighten things up on the mound or ensure their lineup can drive in a ton of runs. Either way, it seems as though this season may become a rocky one for the Orioles.

Baltimore will send Tomoyuki Sugano to the mound as he's been one of their more consistent arms stepping into this spot following a number of injuries to their rotation. In seven starts this season, he's never given up more than three earned runs to opponents and does a great job of extending starts into the later innings. He notched three wins during the month of April without accounting for any losses, so he's giving them their best shot to win games at the moment if he can keep that ERA down.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Angels are currently last in the American League West, trailing the leading Mariners by seven games. They have also gotten off to a slow start this season recently posting a seven-game losing streak. They've picked things up with three wins over their last five including a 2-1 series win over the Blue Jays, so they're hoping for more sustained success moving forward.

Veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks will take the mound for Los Angeles following a solid win during his last start. While Hendricks' strikeout abilities have somewhat wavered throughout the years, he's consistently forcing batters to hit ground balls into his infield and can sustain and even pace deep into the ball game. With the Orioles struggling on the road at the moment, Hendricks has the perfect opportunity to turn in a solid game as opposing batters are hitting just .182 off him in home starts.

Final Orioles-Angels Prediction & Pick

Both teams have hit a rough patch to start their season and the Baltimore Orioles are hoping to break a six-game losing streak on the road in this one. The Angels have found a bit more continuity over their last six games and with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, they'll certainly have the more consistent pitcher during this matchup.

Let's roll with the Los Angeles Angels to find some success at home during this upcoming series as the Orioles continue to have their issues on the road.

Final Orioles-Angels Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels ML (+120)