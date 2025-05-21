After a lengthy stretch of season-altering or ending injuries, Los Angeles Angels’ star Mike Trout was hoping to return to form in 2025 by remaining healthy. Unfortunately, the three-time MVP landed on the 10-day injured list in early May with a bone bruise in his left knee.

The Angels initially expressed optimism regarding the injury, saying it wasn’t serious and that they believed Trout could return to the lineup close to when first eligible. Now, after being sidelined by the ailment for 18 games, Trout provided fans with an update on his recovery.

The 15th-year veteran said he was able to run “at about 50% intensity on Monday,” per an ESPN report. He plans to run harder in the coming days as he works on a return to the field.

Mike Trout still working his way back to the Angels after latest injury

Trout was hurt on April 30 in a game against the Seattle Mariners. He was forced to exit early after injuring his left knee while attempting to beat out an infield single.

While Trout’s ailment doesn’t appear to be anything season-threatening and he should be able to rejoin the Angels before too long, his health has become difficult to predict over the last several seasons.

This year, the Angels made the decision to move the 11-time All-Star to right field. Trout had spent a decade as one of baseball’s most dominant center fielders. But Los Angeles felt switching to right would put less stress on his body and potentially keep him healthy throughout the season.

Trout is still confident he’s one of baseball’s best players when healthy. But health has become a significant factor in the second half of his career. This season he’s slashing .179/.264/.462 with nine home runs, 18 RBI and 14 runs scored in 29 games for the Angels.

The 33-year-old veteran has been able to take batting practice in cages and play catch while rehabbing from his latest injury setback, according to ESPN. However, he’s yet to resume full-speed base running, which will determine when he can rejoin the Angels. There’s still no official timetable for his return.