It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles-Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels are in a desperate position. They are in last place in the American League West. They were good in the first two weeks of the season but then went into a three-week tailspin. They did rebound slightly this past week, taking two of three games from the Toronto Blue Jays, but they are still in big trouble. The lack of depth on the roster has been exposed. Mike Trout has gotten hurt again. Middle relief and the back end of the rotation are not as strong as the Halos need in order to legitimately compete for a wild card berth. This looks like an underequipped team which will struggle over the course of the full season. The 162-game marathon is likely to take a significant negative toll on this team.

Orioles-Angels Projected Starters

Kyle Gibson vs Jack Kochanowicz

Kyle Gibson (0-1) has made two starts this season, both at home. He has been rocked. He just needs to settle into his season. He made his first start at the end of April, so he was behind everyone else in the rotation in terms of getting some reps and finding a rhythm within the flow of this season. Pitchers often need a few starts to find a groove. Gibson is hardly unique in his struggles. Now that he has endured two very rough outings, however, the Orioles really need him to figure things out and give this team quality and length. The Orioles desperately need someone to step up and improve the caliber of starting pitching before this season slips away.

Last Start: May 4 vs Kansas City Royals — 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

Jack Kochanowicz (1-5) had a 5.79 ERA after more than a month of starting pitching this season. He has not been good. He is clearly the weakest link in the Angels' rotation. Kochanowicz was thrashed by the Detroit Tigers this past Sunday. He has to be able to give the Angels a higher standard of performance. If he can be a five-inning, two-run pitcher, that would be satisfactory and reasonably good for the Halos. What he is doing right now just isn't cutting it.

Last Start: May 4 vs Detroit Tigers — 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 1 K

Here are the Orioles-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Angels Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -138

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How to Watch Orioles vs Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

TV: MASN (Orioles) | FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels almost always lose when Jack Kochanowicz pitches for them in 2025. The 1-5 record does not lie. The 5.79 ERA is hard to ignore. Kyle Gibson should begin to get a little better — nothing spectacular, but nothing as bad as Kochanowicz. Baltimore's struggling offense should be able to put up at least five runs, which should be enough for Gibson and the Orioles to win and cover.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels are not a good team, but Kyle Gibson might enable them to tee off and score a bunch of runs. If Baltimore scores five, the Halos can score six. Gibson does not inspire confidence right now, and he actually has to prove he can be good in 2025 before he and the Orioles get the benefit of the doubt. If you are a bettor, you should not trust Kyle Gibson until you see something good from him.

Final Orioles-Angels Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Orioles and to the over, but the best way to look at this game is see if either starting pitcher is in trouble. Let's say Kochanowicz goes 1-2-3 in the first. The live total would go from 9.5 to 8.5, and the Oriole team total would go down a run. This is a game in which you could make a third- or fourth-inning bet on the over for the game total or a team total at a lower number but a comparable price.

Final Orioles-Angels Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5, over 9.5