The Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to sweep the Los Angeles Angels as the teams conclude their series at Angels Stadium. We are in Anaheim, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Diamondbacks-Angels prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Diamondbacks defeated the Angels 3-1 on Saturday night. Now, they have a chance to sweep the Halos in front of the Anaheim faithful on Sunday. It was scoreless in the fourth inning when Anthony Rendon hammered a shot to deep left field for a solo home run. Thus, the Angels grabbed a 1-0 advantage early. It was still a 1-0 score in the sixth inning when the Diamondbacks got on the board after Dominic Fletcher singled to left-center field to tie the game. Then, Ketel Marte reached on Rendon's throwing errors, which allowed Nick Ahmed to score to give the Diamondbacks the lead. The DBacks added to the lead in the seventh when Jake McCarthy tripled to right field to make it 3-1.

The Diamondbacks brought closer Scott McGough into the game in the ninth inning. First, he got Shohei Ohtani to line out and then Rendon to pop out. But he walked Taylor Ward and Matt Thais to put the winning runner on base. However, he struck out Hunter Renfroe to seal the game for the DBacks.

The Diamondbacks thrived because of a great game from Ryne Nelson, who went 7 1/3 innings while allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out six. Tyler Anderson tossed five scoreless innings for the Angels while striking out three and walking two. However, a high-pitch count forced the Angels to go to the bullpen in the sixth inning. Sam Bachman allowed two runs, one earned, to relinquish the lead. Then, Chris Devinski allowed a run in the seventh, making it a bad bullpen day for the Halos.

Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks and comes in with a 10-2 record and a 3.02 ERA. Recently, he went six innings while allowing four earned runs on five hits and striking out four while walking two in a win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Reid Detmers will start for the Angels and comes in with a record of 1-5 with a 3.77 ERA. Sadly, Detrems has had poor run support as he has not secured a win over the previous four games despite allowing one or fewer earned runs in each game.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Angels Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+142)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-172)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Angels

TV: Fox Sports West and Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: MLB Extra Innings

Time: 4:08 PM ET/1:08 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks battered the baseball on Friday night against the Angels. However, the bats struggled to pop anything off on Saturday. But it did not matter as the pitching was good enough to overcome this.

The Diamondbacks left 12 runners on the basepaths. Therefore, there were plenty of missed opportunities. Marte went 1 for 5, while Luis Gurriel Jr. went 0 for 5. Likewise, Christian Walker went 0 for 5. However, catcher Gabriel Moreno went 3 for 4 and now has a three-game hitting streak. The DBacks were playing without Christian Carroll for the second game in a row after he exited Thursday's game with an injury.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if they can bring more runners home. Likewise, Gallen must continue to stay hot.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Halos can be the best team in baseball when everything is firing on all cylinders. Conversely, they can look like the most inept team in baseball when nothing is working. The Angels have now lost four in a row and are plummeting down to Earth after having a hot start to the week.

The offense was offensive again, with not much going on. Moreover, the hitters just could not get on base. Leadoff hitter Mickey Moniak went 0 for 4. Meanwhile, Mike Trout went 0 for 3 while Ohtani went 0 for 4. Rendon went 1 for 3, while Ward went 1 for 2. Ultimately, the Halos were punchless on offense.

Anderson and the starting pitchers have always had issues with high-pitch counts. Unfortunately, it led to an early exit and more work for the bullpen. The bullpen ultimately could not hold the slim lead.

The Angels will cover the spread if the bats can come alive and hit Gallen's pitches. Likewise, Detmers must keep the pitch count down.

Final Diamondbacks-Angels Prediction & Pick

There are two ways to make this Diamondbacks-Angels prediction and pick as both pitchers are great. Ultimately, it might be a good decision to pick the under. If you want to pick a team, go with the Diamondbacks to cover the spread and finish the sweep.

Final Diamondbacks-Angels Prediction & Pick: