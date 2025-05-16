The Los Angeles Angels got off to a hot start in 2025. They were winning games and Mike Trout was healthy through the first part of the season. Unfortunately, the former MVP did not make it through April before a knee injury placed him on the Angels' injured list. The team fell down the standings and now sit in last place in the American League West.

Angels manager Ron Washington is on the hot seat after the team fell off a cliff. The team needs to approach any potential trades with two things in mind. First of all, Trout's return is on the horizon, but the team needs to be able to tread water until then. Secondly, Trout is 33 years old and shows no sign of slowing down. As long as they have their superstar on the roster, Los Angeles has a chance.

This year's trade deadline could prove crucial for the Angels depending on how they attack it. After Los Angeles added Jorge Soler this offseason, they proved that they are willing to push their chips to the middle of the table. Now, it is just a matter of executing their plan and find their way back into the conversation in their division.

Here are three players the Angels could target as the trade deadline approaches.

Athletics Relief Pitcher Jose Leclerc

Trading for an injured player is a risk, but Jose Leclerc could be the exception to that rule. The reliever was a key piece of the Texas Rangers' 2023 title run, coming up clutch throughout the postseason. He's declined over the last two seasons, but is still an attractive talent when he plays.

Leclerc went to the Athletics this offseason, but a lat strain landed him on the 60-day IL. Barring a setback in his recovery, he will be back before the trade deadline. At that point, the Athletics could decide that he isn't worth keeping around. Contenders would come knocking, but Los Angeles could swoop in and make an offer.

Kenley Jansen is playing well to start the season, but Washington needs more help in his bullpen. Leclerc is a veteran who has proved himself in the biggest moments. If nothing else, he is a good player to have around next year once all of the Angels' roster returns to full health.

Colorado Rockies Starting Pitcher German Marquez

Any team that makes a deep run in the postseason has one thing in common; their starting rotation is good to great when compared to their peers. Los Angeles needs to make major leaps when it comes to their starting pitcher in order to enter that conversation. Yusei Kikuchi and Tyler Anderson have good numbers, but aren't winning games.

Marquez shares the same problem as the Angels' current pitchers, but the 30-year-old plays in the most hitter-friendly park in the league. That, in addition to the fact that the Colorado offense is terrible has his record sitting at 1-6. A change of scenery could be all that he needs to revive his career. Marquez hit a major milestone this season, but he needs a chance to prove his talent to the rest of the league.

The Rockies are deep into a long rebuild, and Marquez is too old to be a significant part of their future. The Angels have a chance to make a much shorter turnaround, and adding another arm to the rotation is a step in the right direction. The two could be a match made in heaven if Los Angeles is willing to make the call later this summer.

Atlanta Braves Shortstop Orlando Arcia

Orlando Arcia was a key piece to the puzzle along with Soler back in 2021 when the Atlanta Braves won the World Series. Now, he is struggling to get onto the field thanks to the emergence of Nick Allen. The 30-year-old's numbers are rough, but it appears that the Braves are ready to move on from him.

Arcia is a player whose team could be looking to sell to the highest bidder, and Los Angeles would jump at the opportunity. Zachary Neto already has the starting spot at shortstop, but he can push Yoan Moncada for time at third base. It's all about finding the right fight for a player like Arcia, and the Angels could be a team that takes a chance on him.

Los Angeles is at a point in their regular season that is familiar for them. They're without Trout for the time being and are looking up at the rest of their rivals in their division. However, the team has shown flashes throughout the beginning of the season, and making the right trade could be the key to unlocking their consistency in the second half of the year.