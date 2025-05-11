The Los Angeles Angels have been scuffling through the first two months of the MLB season. While the team has struggled, their star player has been out. Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been out with a knee bruise injury since April 30, continuing the future Hall of Famer's injury-plagued career. He spoke with Greag Beachem of The Associated Press, quelling any concerns of a long-term absence.

“Trout swung a bat in the cage for the third straight day, and he hopes to test his knee with some running when the Angels travel for a series in San Diego to begin next week, calling it ‘a good possibility,'” Beachem wrote.

“It’s been great,” Trout continued. “I was worried in the beginning, but the sharpness (of pain) I was feeling after that day in Seattle is gone.”

Trout left the Angels' April 30 contest against the Mariners with knee soreness that evolved into a knee bruise. After Trout missed 133 games last year, fans were concerned when he went on the injured list after exactly 29 games again. The greatness of Trout's early career, three MVPs and a Rookie of the Year by 28, has been marred by injuries recently. Since 2020, he has played only 348 games.

The Angels need Mike Trout at full strength in their lineup

When Trout went out, the Angels had fallen off an early-season high and were beginning to struggle. Their 9-5 record in the early going came in spite of Trout's .212 batting average. By the time the injury came around, Trout was hitting just .179 on the season with a .727 OPS. And the Halos were 12-17, falling down the AL West standings.

The Angels are 4-5 without Trout heading into a series-deciding game against the Orioles on Sunday. Meanwhile, the other four American League West teams are soaring into playoff contention. New additions Jorge Soler and Yusei Kikuchi are off to decent starts, while Logan O'Hoppe and Taylor Ward continue to impress. But without Trout, it will all go to waste again.

The Angels need a fully healthy Mike Trout in the middle of their lineup to end their playoff drought. They have only made the playoffs once in Trout's 15-year career. They won the American League West in 2014 and were swept out of the Division Series by the eventual pennant-winning Royals.

The Angels head to San Diego on Monday for a three-game series. They hope to have Trout back, unless a week against the Padres and Dodgers could be rough.