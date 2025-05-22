MINNEAPOLIS — The Dallas Wings were defeated by the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday night by a final score of 85-81. Dallas battled throughout the game and even cut the deficit to three at one point late in the fourth quarter. In the end, though, Minnesota emerged victorious and the Wings now hold an 0-3 record. It was an improvement overall, though, and the Wings seemingly made one specific Paige Bueckers adjustment in the game.

Throughout the affair, Bueckers was often seen playing off the ball on a more consistent basis than other games. Bueckers playing point guard was a common subject of discussion before the season — and she primarily handled point guard duties in the first two games — but there was a switch on Wednesday in Minnesota.

Paige Bueckers still took the ball down the floor at times. Her point guard role was not completely abandoned. However, what led to the adjustment?

“Just balance, just figuring it out and putting people in different positions,” Wings head coach Chris Koclanes told reporters. “You know, when you bring (Tyasha Harris) in the game that naturally allows somebody else to kind of bring us organization… Arike (Ogunbowale) facilitating some plays here as well. It's just moving everybody around in different spots, different matchups, different actions and, you know, trying to find what's working.”

Paige Bueckers is still trying to find consistency in the WNBA. She has played fairly well for the most part, but the No. 1 overall pick features a higher ceiling than what she has displayed. Koclanes is looking to find a way to help her reach her true potential.

Will playing off the ball be the answer? Should Bueckers be the point guard all of the time? Those are the questions the Wings hope to answer sooner rather than later.

The Wings' next game is scheduled for Saturday afternoon against the Atlanta Dream at 3 PM EST. Dallas is hoping to earn its first victory of the season in Atlanta.