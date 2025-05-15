Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitcher Ben Joyce reportedly underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season as a result, ESPN reports. Concern initially increased after Joyce was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Now the reliever will not pitch again in the big leagues until at least 2026.

Joyce is known as a flame-throwing pitcher. He enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, turning in a strong 2.08 ERA across 31 outings. Joyce recorded 33 strikeouts in his 34.2 innings of work as well.

The 2025 season did not go as well for Joyce before the injury. He made five appearances out of the Angels' bullpen and had a 6.23 ERA across 4.1 innings. Joyce also recorded only one strike out.

The Angels still believe in Joyce's potential. The 24-year-old features the ceiling of a star closer in MLB. As long as injuries do not continue to be a concern once he returns, Joyce should be able to have a quality career in the big leagues.

At the moment, Joyce is focused on recovering from his shoulder surgery. If he avoids setbacks, Joyce could make an impact at some point in 2026.

As for the Angels, they currently hold a 17-25 record. The Halos are in last place in the American League West. Meanwhile, the other four teams in the division are separated by 1.5 games or less.

Barring a drastic turnaround, the Angels are on track for yet another disappointing campaign, something that has become an unfortunate trend in Anaheim. The Angels have not played in a playoff game since the 2014 season.

It has become clear that the franchise needs to enter a complete rebuild and build a core of young stars. With injured veterans such as Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon on the roster, though, the team lacks appealing stars to trade at the moment. Teams would be interested in both players if they were healthy, but their injury histories and current injury trouble leave room for concern.

The Halos' next series will begin on Friday in a matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers in LA.