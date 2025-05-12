ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Angels will begin a three-game series with the San Diego Padres on Monday at Petco Park. It will be a clash of Southern California teams as we continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Padres prediction and pick.

Angels-Padres Projected Starters

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Michael King

Yusei Kikuchi (0-4) with a 3.83 ERA

Last Start: Kikuchi had a strong outing last time, going six innings while allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out six and walking one in a no-decision against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Away Splits: Kikuchi has struggled on the road, going 0-4 with a 5.19 ERA over five starts away from home.

Michael King (4-1) with a 2.22 ERA

Last Start: King was stout in his last outing, going six innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits, striking out two, and walking two in a no-decision against the New York Yankees.

Home Splits: King has been great at Petco, going 3-1 with a 1.32 ERA over five starts at home.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Padres Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +184

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How to Watch Angels vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: SDPA

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels continue to struggle, and it is the same story. Sadly, Mike Trout is injured again and will be out for some time. Unsurprisingly, the Angels are having another bad season, as the injuries and the bad play continue to sink them.

The Angels are third-worst in batting average, last in on-base percentage, and 25th in runs. Yet, they are also fifth in home runs and 14th in slugging percentage. With Trout injured, not many have stepped up. Nolan Schanuel leads the Halos in hits, while Logan O'Hoppe leads the Angels in home runs. Zach Neto has been consistent since coming off the injured list and looks to sustain that productivity.

Kikuchi has struggled against the Padres, going 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in three starts against them. Now, he must figure it out if he wants his first victory of 2025. When Kikuchi leaves the game, he will turn it over to the second-worst bullpen. If the Angels can get a lead, they will turn it over to Kenley Jensen, who is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and seven saves without a blown save. But getting to him will be challenging because the Angels lost Ben Joyce for an extended period, a big hit to their bullpen.

The Angels will cover the spread if Schaniel and O'Hoppe can get their bats going while Neto also contributes to give them an early lead. Then, they need Kikuchi to pitch well and avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres just set a record in a big win over the Colorado Rockies. Overall, they are having a fantastic season and continue to march toward the finish line, with the Los Angeles Dodgers as the only team in their way.

Jackson Merrill has been exceptional since returning and will continue to set the tone for the Padres. Meanwhile, Manny Machado continues to batter the ball and remains a dangerous part of their lineup. This has been a good season for the Padres because their offense is currently the best in baseball in batting average and on-base percentage. While their power is down (19th in home runs), the Padres have continued to find ways to win even without it. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres in home runs and hits. Meanwhile, Luis Arraez is the leadoff hitter and finds ways to get on base.

King has not done well against the Angels, going 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in three outings. Thus, he must fix some of the issues he has encountered with them. When King exits, he will turn it over to the third-best bullpen in baseball. Robert Suarez is the best closer in baseball and continues to hurl dominating stuff.

The Padres will cover the spread if they can continue stringing hits together. Then, they need a good outing from King and for the bullpen to remain elite.

Final Angels-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Angels are 15-24 against the spread, while the Padres are 26-13. Additionally, the Angels are 6-14 against the spread on the road, while the Padres are 14-4 against the spread at home.

The Angels look lost, and that always seems to be the story. Conversely, the Padres are showing the world that there are no excuses for competing and that they have continued to find ways to win. I expect the Padres to continue scoring runs and to cover the spread at home.

Final Angels-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+100)