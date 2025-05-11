ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles-Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles can commiserate with each other. They are both in last place in their respective divisions. It is shocking to see the Orioles at 14-24 through 38 games, a few games worse than the 16-22 Angels. Baltimore got shut down on Saturday night in a loss to the Angels. The Orioles went up against Angel starter Jack Kochanowicz, objectively one of the worst starting pitchers in the American League. Kochanowicz carried a 5.79 ERA to the hill on Saturday night. He gave up four hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings. Kochanowicz threw under 55 percent of his pitches for strikes. He threw 18 balls in a 24-pitch sequence at one point. It is so bad for the Orioles right now that they scored just one run against a pitcher who could not consistently find the strike zone. Baltimore managed just one run in the first eight innings and lost 5-2.

The 11-29 Chicago White Sox are the only team in the American League which has a worse record than Baltimore on Mother's Day. It would be hard to find a single baseball analyst who thought that would happen in late March, before the season began.

Orioles-Angels Projected Starters

Zach Eflin vs Tyler Anderson

Zach Eflin (2-1) has a 3.00 ERA. He has made just three starts this season. This will be his first start in a month due to injury. The Orioles have greatly missed his presence in a weak and shorthanded starting rotation. Kyle Gibson came back into the starting rotation in the past few weeks and has struggled greatly. Charlie Morton has been a total disaster. Dean Kremer has labored and underperformed. The O's need Eflin on the mound every fifth day to give this rotation quality and length. This is a huge day for Eflin and the team.

Last Start: April 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks — 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 1 K

Away Splits: 2 starts, 12 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

Tyler Anderson (2-0) has a 2.68 ERA. He has been very steady and consistent for the Angels this season, a bright spot in the rotation and a source of relative stability. There is nothing for Anderson to do other than maintain current form and mechanics, go out to the mound, and give the Halos a chance to win ballgames. The continuation of present performance is Anderson's simple and constant goal.

Last Start: May 6 vs Toronto Blue Jays — 6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 7 K

Home Splits: 4 starts, 23 2/3 IP, 16 H, 7 R, 4 HR, 7 BB, 19 K

Here are the Orioles-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Angels Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -134

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Orioles vs Angels

Time: 4:08 p.m. ET/1:08 p.m. PT

TV: MASN (Orioles) | FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The return of Zach Eflin to the mound should give the Orioles the starting pitching they need. With Eflin, the O's instantly become a better team again. After a terrible offensive performance on Saturday night, the O's should be a lot better on Sunday.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

We leaned to the Orioles and the over on Saturday, and we were wrong. The Orioles are so bad right now that they turn likely wins into losses. They are making bad pitchers look good. It's really hard to trust the O's at this point, even against the 16-22 Angels.

Final Orioles-Angels Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Orioles, but one shouldn't trust a bad team with betting money. Pass on this one.

Final Orioles-Angels Prediction & Pick: Orioles moneyline