Bassit and Soriano face off in the series finale! These two teams are struggling and need a win to try to rebound. The Angels also won the first game of this series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Angels prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Angels Projected Starters

Chris Bassitt vs. Jose Soriano

Chris Bassitt (2-2) with a 2.95 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on seven hits with zero walks and four strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

Away Splits: (0-2) 3.47 ERA

Jose Soriano (2-4) with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts through six innings.

Home Splits: (0-2) 6.14 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Angels Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -130

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest/SportsNet1

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays were unimpressive last season and didn't do much toward a 74-88 record. They have a 16-19 record and have lost three straight entering this matchup. They struggled behind the plate last season and have been average this year. Their pitching has also been around average this season. Andres Gimenez, Anthony Santander, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Will Wagner, and George Springer have all started the season playing very well on this offense. Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman, and Chris Bassitt are the pitchers who stand out the most for the Blue Jays. Toronto needs a win after the way they have been playing recently.

Toronto is starting Bassitt on the mound in this matchup. He has a 2-2 record, a 2.95 ERA, and a 1.18 WHIP. He's allowed 13 runs on 40 hits with seven walks and 43 strikeouts through 39.2 innings across his seven starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 6.1 in those starts. Bassitt is one of the best pitchers the Blue Jays have on their roster, and Soler is the only notable hitter who has gotten a hit off him this year. Schanuel, O'Hoppe, and Ward have not gotten a hit on him this season.

The Blue Jays' offense was just below average last season, with a .241 batting average, but they only have a .238 average this season. Springer, Guerrero Jr., Santander, and Bichette have been the keys to this offense. Springer leads in batting average at .316 and in OBP at .419. Then, Santander leads in home runs with five, Guerrero Jr. leads in RBI with 18, and Bichette in total hits with 42. This offense has talent, but has not been as dependable recently. They have a bad matchup against Soriano, with Bichette and Santander not having a hit against him this year.

The Angels' offense struggled last season. They were 28th in team batting average at .229, and this season, they have a .216 average, 29th in the MLB. O'Hoppe has been the best player on this offense, especially with Trout injured. O'Hoppe leads in batting average at .294, home runs with nine, RBI with 16, OBP at .333, and total hits with 30. This offense is awful and has a massively difficult matchup against Bassitt for Toronto.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels struggled last season to a 63-99 record. They have a 13-20 record and have lost eight of their previous nine games. The offense struggled, finishing 28th in batting average last season, and the pitching has not been much better, either. Their offense and pitching have been awful this season and even worse in some cases. Taylor Ward, Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Mike Trout (dealing with an injury), Luis Rengifo, Nolan Schanuel, Jo Adell, and Jorge Soler should help this offense improve from how bad they were last year, especially after some of the injuries the Angels dealt with. On the mound, Yusei Kikuchi and Tyler Anderson are the best pitchers for the Angels. The Angels have talent, but this season has been a big struggle.

The Angels are starting Soriano on the mound in this game. He has a 2-4 record, a 3.83 ERA, and a 1.43 WHIP. He has allowed 18 runs on 41 hits with 16 walks and 31 strikeouts across 40 innings in seven starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.9 in those starts. Soriano has been solid individually, but the Angels are only 2-5 in his starts. Still, this is a good matchup for him; Gimenez, Bichette, Santander, and Varsho have not gotten a hit off him this season.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick

Soriano is good enough to help the Angels cover at home, but the Blue Jays are winning outright. They have more to like, with Bassitt being better than Soriano and a much better offense.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels +1.5 (-152)