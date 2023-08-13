It seems like every time Shohei Ohtani steps on the diamond for the Los Angeles Angels, he achieves some sort of milestone. Whether it's breaking an MLB record, or breaking a personal record, he is always reaching new heights. That happened again on Saturday in the Angels game against the Houston Astros as Ohtani blasted a double to right center field at just over 118 MPH.

Shohei Ohtani has hit a lot of baseballs very hard this season, but none of them were hit harder than that double, according to a tweet from Rhett Bollinger. Ohtani continues to impress the baseball world night in and night out as he is one of the best players that the game has ever seen.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

This isn't the first time this week that Ohtani has achieved new heights. When he picked up his 10th win on the mound recently, he became the first player in MLB history to have a 10-win season pitching on top of hitting 40 or more home runs in the same season. Truly an incredible feat. We see great pitchers and sluggers come through the MLB very often, but it's extremely rare to see someone be able to do both, and that's what makes Ohtani such a unique and special talent.

One thing that Ohtani hasn't done in his career is appear in the postseason. The Angels have struggled in his time there, despite having two of the best players in the league as Mike Trout is also on the squad. Ohtani is a free agent after this season and is expected to move on to a team that is more likely to get him to baseball's biggest stage.