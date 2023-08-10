It seems like every time Shohei Ohtani steps foot on the diamond he breaks another record or has a history-making achievement. He is one of the best and most unique baseball players the game has ever seen. In the Los Angeles Angels win on Wednesday night against the San Francisco Giants, Ohtani added another impressive accolade to his long list of accomplishments.

Shohei Ohtani got the start on the mound for the Angels on Wednesday against the Giants and pitcher another masterful performance. He went six innings and struck out five while giving up zero earned runs. Ohtani got the win in the game, and that was his 10th of the season. That was a history making win.

Ohtani is now the only player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs as a batter and get 10 wins as a pitcher in the same season, according to a tweet from ESPN Stats and Info. An incredible achievement for an incredible player. There will be many more history-making moments in the star's career.

The win got the Angels back to .500 as they are 58-58, but things aren't looking very good for Los Angeles' playoff chances. They are now in fourth place in the AL West and 10.5 games back of first place. Things aren't looking much better in the wild card race either, as the Angels are seven games back of the last spot. The MLB world wants to see Ohtani in the playoffs, as he hasn't made an appearance yet on baseball's biggest stage.

Ohtani will be a free agent after this season, and he might just end up on a more playoff-caliber team next season. He has achieved so much in his career already, and it's only a matter of time before he makes noise in the postseason.