The Los Angeles Angels just made a notable addition in Cole Percival, son of ex-Angels star Troy Percival. Cole Percival was drafted in 2017 in the 31st round by the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, he has deep roots in California as he played college baseball at UC Riverside.

Since his draft night, he has played in the minor leagues. In 2023 in the minors, he has a 7.71 earned run average in 4 2/3 innings pitched with five strikeouts. In two-plus years in the minors, he has pitched 149 2/3 innings and racked up an ERA of 4.51.

Troy Percival helped Cole get to the Angeles. A text message was sent by Troy to Angels President John Carpino, per Sam Blum of the Athletic. After notifying Carpino that his son was available, the Percival bloodline would continue in the Angels organization.

Cole Percival is likely going to be sent to an affiliate team after his spring training in Arizona. He will likely go to Double-A, which is where he was at in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ system before joining the Angels. The goal is for one day to suit up alongside Shohei Ohtani with the big club, but Percival will have to improve a lot to reach the majors. There is also the question of Ohtani’s future with Los Angeles.

Of course, even if it is not alongside Ohtani, it would still be an incredible accomplishment for Cole to wind up donning the same uniform as his father. This will not happen overnight, but perhaps it will happen in the coming years.