The Los Angeles Angels have an open roster spot after putting outfielder Chris Taylor on the 10-day injured list. Los Angeles filled it by having LaMonte Wade Jr. join the team's active Major League Baseball roster. The Angels traded for Wade Jr. and cash with the San Francisco Giants in exchange for a future player. Wade will play behind Nolan Schanuel at first base with Mike Trout continuing to serve as the team's designated hitter.

The trade was completed on Tuesday afternoon, just hours before Los Angeles tries to win their six straight game against the Athletics in 2025, according to the team's social media page.

Taylor's injury comes at a tough time for the 34-year-old. He averaged .238 with three doubles and a home run in June after a poor showing in May. Wade Jr. takes his place, but Angels manager Ron Washington already has a first baseman he is comfortable with in Schanuel.

Wade Jr.'s production could rebound, but his seventh professional season is off to a bad start. Los Angeles hopes that the a change of scenery is all he needs after the Giants made the tough decision to send him away.

Article Continues Below

Despite trading away an unknown player for him, Los Angeles likely has backup role in mind for Wade Jr.. Schanuel has the most hits and the best average on the team, producing near the top of Washington's order.

Wade Jr.'s production was not good enough for San Francisco, who replaced him with Dominic Smith. The Giants find themselves in a three-team race in the National League West and made a move to help them contend.

The Angels, on the other hand, find themselves in the middle of the American League West. Los Angeles was able to tread water without Mike Trout on the field. He is back in the Angels' order, and the team hopes to secure an AL Wild Card spot.

Wade Jr. will get his first chance with Los Angeles on their major league roster against the Athletics on Tuesday. The Angels hope that his production is worth the future player that is on the way to the Giants.