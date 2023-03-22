Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

How quickly things change in two weeks, and the World Baseball Classic is proof of this assessment. The event wasn’t on the radar when it began March 7, but was squarely in it by the end of Tuesday’s final. Japan’s (and Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder) Shohei Ohtani is the big reason why.

Just in case anyone forgot how good Ohtani is and has been, he reminded those people with his performance in the WBC. Among the highlights he put together was a strikeout of Angels teammate Mike Trout to clinch the title for Japan, while hitting .435 for the tournament.

Shohei Ohtani was so dominant in the WBC, it drew this comparison from Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd when discussing how good he is.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Yup, you saw and heard this correctly. Cowherd actually said Ohtani is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner combined into one person.

Cowherd has been known to say a few outlandish things at times, but there might be some meat with this point. On the offensive side of baseball, Ohtani can hit for power and average, and there isn’t many pitches he can’t get to when he’s in the batter’s box. It’s kinda like Mahomes being able to make any throw from any platform.

As far as pitching goes, he can lock down any lineup, and baffle the best hitters in Major League Baseball (ask Trout). This can be prepared to how Gardner has quickly become one of the most feared defensive backs in the NFL.

Maybe Cowherd isn’t too far off base with this comparison. If nothing else, it’s definitely good talking material.