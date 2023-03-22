Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Shohei Ohtani is one of one. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way phenom just proved once again that he is in a class of his own by leading Team Japan to victory in the World Baseball Classic. He took home tournament MVP honors and dazzled baseball fans yet again.

Ohtani put the finishing touch on Japan’s World Baseball Classic championship by striking out Mike Trout. It was his first time finishing a game at the high level of baseball and came out of it with the save in the 3-2 win as he faced just three batters. He also recorded a hit and drew a walk in the final game.

It’s incredible enough that Ohtani hits and pitches, but it’s extra scary how dominant he is at both. He was on the WBC All-Tournament team as a pitcher and designated hitter. Not only that, but Ohtani is among the most powerful throwers and hitters, as outlined by some of his most incredible plays in the WBC.

Ohtani recorded the hardest hit ball of the tournament with a 118.7 miles-per-hour double against the Czech Republic and tied for the longest home run (448 feet, which he did against Australia and was tied by Juan Soto) and the fastest pitch (102 MPH, which he did against Italy to record a strikeout and was matched by Guillermo Zuniga).

It would be very hard to prove that there is a current athlete, let alone a baseball player, more talented than Shohei Ohtani. He is doing things that have never been seen before and very likely will never be seen again.