By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published 22 hours ago

Updated 2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to extend the $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer to LHP Tyler Anderson, per Jon Heyman. However, LA has not officially extended the offer, and the deadline to do so is November 10th.

Prior to the 2022 season, Tyler Anderson was a journeyman. He had spent 6 seasons in the big leagues with various different teams. Additionally, he had only posted an ERA below 4 once and had never posted an ERA below 3.50. And then he signed with the Dodgers in 2022.

LA helped him turn his career around and he went on to make the NL All-Star team while posting a 2.57 ERA in 178.2 innings of work. He also had an incredible scoreless inning streak during the season which drew a reaction from Dave Roberts.

“He was, once again, so consistent. He made pitches when he needed to and kept those guys off-balance,” Roberts said.

Tyler Anderson’s 2022 performance was even more crucial considering Walker Buehler’s injury. And with Buehler set to miss most of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the Dodgers may be even more motivated to bring Anderson back.

If LA does make Anderson a qualifying offer, the left-hander will have 10 days to accept it. If he opts to decline it, he will enter free agency and the Dodgers will receive a compensatory draft pick should he sign elsewhere.

The Dodgers have a number of other decisions to make on players such as Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger. It will be interesting to see which stars they retain this offseason.