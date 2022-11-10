By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Published 2 hours ago



The Los Angeles Dodgers are dealing with some key players of their own in 2022 free agency. One of them is starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, who is coming off of a career season and earned a qualifying offer, though he has not yet received it.

Amid the uncertainty from the Dodgers, other teams are looking into signing Anderson in free agency. “[The] Angels and Red Sox among teams showing interest in free agent LHP Tyler Anderson, who could receive [a] Qualifying Offer today from Dodgers,” writes MLB Network’s Jon Morosi on Twitter.

Anderson made his first All-Star team with the Dodgers last season. The 32-year-old lefty posted a 2.57 ERA in 178.2 innings, both career-best marks, as one of the key pitchers for one of the best staffs in baseball after bouncing around between four teams in the past three seasons. Despite velocity on the lower end of the pitching spectrum, he did a great job prohibiting hard-hit balls and walks.

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels could each use some pitching as they look to build playoff-worthy teams around their respective stars. Anderson leaving the Dodgers would sting even though they have very impressive pitching depth with the likes of Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias. Anderson gives them a huge advantage in the pitching department, so keeping him after unlocking his talent would make the most sense.

The Dodgers will have plenty of players to try to re-sign this offseason, namely Anderson, Clayton Kershaw and Trea Turner.