Who doesn't love inter-league action? With baseball back in the swing of things, the Los Angeles Angels will wrap up a three-game road stand in “The Magic City” when they square off with the Miami Marlins out on the diamond. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Angels-Marlins prediction and pick will be revealed.
Although expectations aren't necessarily high for the Angels this season, Los Angeles has managed to win back-to-back games to even up their early-year record at 2-2. Fresh off a massively disappointing 2023 campaign that saw the ‘Halos go 73-89 and miss out on the postseason fun for the ninth consecutive year. On the mound for the Angels in the third and final game of the series will be lefty Patrick Sandoval. In his first start of the year, he allowed three-earned runs in just an inning and a third before being pulled. Can Sandoval redeem himself after a rocky Opening-Day outing?
As it currently stands, the Marlins have yet to win a game this season and have gone down in defeat in five straight games to begin the fresh campaign. Not only is this not the start that Miami would've liked, but it is also the worst beginning to a season in franchise history. Regardless, there is still a whopping 157 games remaining in the regular season and there is plenty of time to turn things around. Getting the start for the series finale is projected to be southpaw A.J. Puk who is also coming off a rough first start. After walking six batters in only two innings pitched resulting in four runs being scored, there is no doubt that Puk wants to establish a rhythm this time out on the rubber.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Angels-Marlins Odds
Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline: -108
Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline: -108
Over: 8.5 (-104)
Under: 8.5 (-118)
How to Watch Angels vs. Marlins
Time: 1:10 ET/10:10 PT
TV: Bally Sports Florida/Fox Sports West/MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win
Can the Angels finally reverse the bad fortune and continue to string together some wins? Beyond the shadow of a doubt, it has been a tough go at things for this franchise over the years. With the departure of international two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to the crosstown rivals in the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Angels' margin for error this season is even smaller than what it was a year ago. Still, crazier things have happened in the wild world of baseball and still having Mike Trout at the team's disposal doesn't hurt one bit.
Over the course of LA's recent pair of wins, the ‘Halos have done an outstanding job in silencing bats with the bullpen. Of course, having hit six home runs already including two by star Mike Trout certainly eliminates any pressure felt by the team's pitching arms, but it was impressive, to say the least, that LA was able to blank Miami in eight-straight frames after starter Chase Silseth gave up three in the first inning. Not only will a faster start to Wednesday's game help the Angels improve their chances to cover, but another stellar outing from the back end of the bullpen could be just what the doctor ordered.
Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The struggle is real in Miami, but it's not time to hit the panic button just yet. Remember, this is a team a year ago that did finish with an 84-78 record which was good enough to sneak into the playoffs as a Wild Card. Despite losing to their division rivals in the Philadelphia Phillies during the NLWCS, the expectation for the Marlins is to reach postseason play for the second consecutive year.
Alas, the biggest issue that has occurred thus far for the Marlins has been their inability to find consistency among a brand-new starting pitching staff. Indeed, Miami was dealt a harsh blow when pitching ace Sandy Alcántara who underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason. Without their number-one starting hurler, this staff will need to step up in a big way if they want to replicate last year's success.
On paper, the Angels present a fantastic opportunity for the Marlins to beat up a banged-up pitching staff and a hitting lineup that has more holes than not. It may be up to the Marlins bats to wake up and send the Angels home packing in this third and final game between the two clubs. Keep your eyes peeled on A.J. Puk to bounce back in a big way as Angels hitters are only raking in a batting average of .200 against him. If Puk gets through the lineup the first time around unscathed, then he may possess all of the confidence he needs to put together a stellar start.
Final Angels-Marlins Prediction & Pick
Clearly, both teams could use a win in the win column. Altogether, it seems like the Marlins are more than due to come out triumphant, and it wouldn't be a surprise if it happened on Wednesday.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Angels-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-182)