The New England Patriots clinched their first postseason appearance since 2021 with their 28-24 victory over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, and according to one NFL insider, they could be receiving a key reinforcement as the playoffs loom.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that Patriots defensive tackle and fullback Khyiris Tonga should be able to return sooner rather than later.

“Patriots DT and FB Khyiris Tonga, knocked out this last game with a foot injury, has a one-or two-week injury, sources say. A good result for the do-it-all player, with New England’s playoff appearance on the horizon,” Rapoport tweeted.

Tonga exited Sunday’s game against Baltimore, but has appeared in 14 games and made eight starts. The 29-year-old has also recorded 24 total tackles with two for loss and two QB hits across 337 defensive snaps, 65 special teams snaps, and 14 offensive snaps.

Prior to joining the Patriots, Tonga had played for the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals.

While New England has already clinched a playoff berth, they are still attempting to take home the AFC East crown. They will take on the New York Jets in Week 17 and can accomplish such a feat with a win and Buffalo Bills loss. Their turnaround seemed unlikely at this point last season, but has largely been a product of the improvements that head coach Mike Vrabel has generated in his first season with the team.

“I think it’s top down,” Patriots quarterback Drake Maye told Chad Graff of The Athletic. “It’s coach Vrabel coming in here, it’s the coaching staff he hired, it’s the guys buying in and believing in what we do. That’s the biggest thing. Believing in what the coach is saying and believing in our identity and carrying it with us.”