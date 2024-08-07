ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Will Warren take the mound for the New York Yankees as they host the Los Angeles Angels. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Yankees prediction and pick.

This contest will be Game 2 of the doubleheader on Wednesday.

Angels-Yankees Projected Starters

Carson Fulmer vs. Will Warren

Carson Fulmer (0-2) with a 3.68 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Fulmer went six innings in his last start, giving up three hits, a walk, and a home run. Two runs would score as he took the no-decision against the Rockies.

2024 Road Splits: Fulmer has appeared in 13 games with one start on the road this year. He is 0-2 with a 5.19 ERA and a .267 opponent batting average.

Will Warren (0-0) with a 6.75 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Warren went 5.1 innings in his last start on July 30th. He gave up four hits, two walks, and a home run. This would lead to four runs as he took a no-decision against the Phillies

2024 Home Splits: Warren has not made a home start this year.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Yankees Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +198

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How to Watch Angels vs. Yankees Game 2

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: BSW/Amazon

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels are 26th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 22nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Taylor Ward has led the way this year. He is hitting .228 this year with a .309 on-base percentage. Ward has 16 home runs and 55 RBIs this year. Further, he has scored 49 times. Zach Neto has also been solid on the year. He is hitting .256 this year with 14 home runs and 51 RBIS. Neto has stolen 20 bases and scored 49 times. Logan O'Hoppe rounds out the top bats for the year. He is hitting .277 this year with a .333 on-base percentage. O'Hoppe has 16 home runs with 46 RBIS while scoring 48 times on the season.

Matt Thaiss has been the leader of the team on offense in the last week. He is hitting .400 over the last week with a .417 on-base percentage. Thaiss has six RBIs, two stolen bases, and has scored once. Zach Neto is also having a solid week. He is hitting .250 over the last week with a home run and five RBIs. Further, he has scored four times. Taylor Ward rounds out the most productive bats as of late. He is hitting .250 in the last week with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are first in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting 11th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Aaron Judge leads the way. He is hitting .322 on the year with a .456 on-base percentage. Judge has 41 home runs this year, helping to his 103 RBIs. Further, he has scored 87 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .310 on the eye with a .437 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 78 RBIs this year while scoring 93 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .261 on the year with a .309 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 44 RBIS. Further, he has stolen 20 bases and scored 74 times this season.

Jazz Chisholm has been great for the Yankees since he was acquired from the Marlins. In his last week of play, he has hit .286 with a .348 on-base percentage. Chisholm has two home runs, five RBIs, and four scored eight times. Aaron Judge continues to hit home runs as well. He also had two home runs in the last week, while he is hitting .471 with a .640 on-base percentage. Judge has also scored four times. Also hot is Anthony Volpe. Volpe is hitting .409 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. He has scored six runs in the last week.

Final Angels-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This is a match-up between a young and unproven pitcher, against one that has struggled throughout his career. The Yankees will be sending out Will Warren. Warren is making just the second start of his MLB career, and his first at Yankee Stadium. While the Angel's offense is not great, they should be able to muster some runs against Warren. Carson Fulmer has been in the majors since 2016 but has a career ERA over five. Further, players have slugged a career .408 against him, which is an issue against a powerful Yankee lineup. Expect there to be runs in this one, and both bullpens to be taxed in the second game of a doubleheader.

Final Angels-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-112)