An anonymous donor has gifted Tuskegee University with new uniforms for all the institution's athletic teams, per a statement by the HBCU.

Golden Tigers athletic director Reginald Ruffin spoke about the kind gesture, saying, “We are honored and grateful for this gift to continue to support and give our student-athletes and coaches the best possible experience at this prestigious university. This gift will continue to build on our legacy of commitment to all our athletic programs. We will continue to set the standard and be the standard here at Tuskegee.”

“This incredibly generous gift is another testament to the belief in our vision in Athletics, I'm thrilled by the outpouring of support from our alumni, fans, and supporters. Investing in our student-athletes and facilities is essential to success on the conference and national level and we are committed to doing that,” he also said.

Tuskegee has seen a wave of improvements to the program in recent months. The athletic department announced in late October that all Golden Tiger basketball games will be broadcast on Golden Tigers Sports Network. The university also kicked off the next round of athletic facility renovations in mid-August, revamping locker rooms and revealing a new scoreboard for Daniel “Chappie” James Arena.

Tuskegee's football team is set to renew its rivalry with Alabama State University during the Turkey Day Classic after a heartbreaking loss to the Miles College Bears that took them out of contention for the SIAC Championship game. Meanwhile, the Golden Tigers men's and women's basketball teams will tip off their season in a few days.

Nevertheless, it's an exciting time for Tuskegee University athletics.