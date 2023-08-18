Tuskegee University Athletics has undergone big-time renovations to its athletic facilities. According to a university statement, the next phase of upgrades is set to kick off, with a focus on revamping locker rooms to improve the experience for both male and female athletes. The university also revealed that a brand-new video scoreboard was being installed at the Daniel “Chappie” James Arena, courtesy of Boostr Digital Displays.

The series of renovations is part of an ongoing effort to elevate the athletic scene across the campus. In the initial rounds of changes, new scoreboards were introduced at the baseball and softball fields. Improvements were also carried out at the Pepsico Tennis Courts, Cleve L. Abbot Alumni Memorial Stadium, and the football facility. Now, the football facility has a new training room, player lounge, and renovated locker rooms.

The funding for the renovations was made possible via a $78,000 contribution from the Tuskegee Alumni Housing Foundation. These funds are earmarked not just for locker rooms but also for upgraded flooring, better ceilings, a cozy lounge space, a nutrition station, and an improved training room.

In addition to these upgrades, Tuskegee University Athletics has pledged support to the Marching Crimson Piper Band and the Student Government Association (SGA) through substantial donations.

“We're really aiming to offer the best possible experience for our students, student-athletes, and fans when they come to our beautiful campus,” Ruffin said of the move.

He also spoke about the move in the university statement and implored the university community to support one another.

“We stand united as Tuskegee. Our athletic department remains steadfast in supporting President Morris and the university as a whole, as we join forces to drive Tuskegee forward.”

Tuskegee starts the school year on August 21st.