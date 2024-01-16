Here is the release date, gameplay, story, and trailers for Another Code: Recollection.

Relive and replay a well-loved classic. Here are the details for Another Code: Recollection, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.

Another Code: Recollection Release Date: January 19, 2024

Another Code: Recollection – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Another Code: Recollection has a release date of January 19, 2024. It is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. This game is a remake and collection of two games: Another Code: Two Memories and its sequel, Another Code: R – A Journey Into Lost Memories. This is the first time that the sequel will be available in North America.

Another Code: Recollection Gameplay

Recollection retains most, if not all, of the gameplay mechanics from the previous game. That is, it is a point-and-click adventure game. Players must navigate the game’s 3D environments while solving puzzles that they may encounter along the way. Compared to the top-down perspective of the original game, this game now has a third-person perspective. Although the games originally used the Nintendo DS’s touch screen and the Nintendo Wii Nunchuk, the switch to, well, Nintendo Switch will see the player using the analog sticks, D-Pad, and other buttons in its puzzle solving.

When exploring the game, players must walk around and inspect various items or talk to NPCs. This is important, as the game is a story-driven game, with a lot of puzzle-solving elements. This is the main gameplay loop of the game, with the player slowly unraveling the story while solving puzzles.

There are also some other gameplay changes that this remaster brings to the table. For example, various cutscenes have now been added to the game, with older ones being remade. Not only that but the game itself is now voiced, with both English and Japanese voice-overs available.

Another Code: Recollection Story

The games follow Ashley Mizuki Robbins, the daughter of Richard and Sayoko Robbins. her parents are researchers of human memory, who suddenly went missing in the past, and were soon after presumed dead. During her childhood, while living with her father’s younger sister, Ashley experiences recurring nightmares involving hiding in a closet and seeing someone get shot.

Ashley spends a relatively normal childhood until suddenly, a few days before her birthday, she receives a package that is supposedly from her father. The package contained a birthday card, as well as a message from her dad, which claimed that he was waiting for her in Blood Edward Island.

As this collection includes the second game as well, players will continue to follow Ashley’s story two weeks after the events of the first game.

