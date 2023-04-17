The upcoming Twister sequel, Twisters, is assembling an all-star cast of young up-and-comers as yet another rising star has joined Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Deadline’s Justin Kroll broke the news that Anthony Ramos of In the Heights and the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts fame is in talks to join the film. The news comes not even a week after Powell joined the cast to star opposite Edgar-Jones.

Twisters is shaping up to be an interesting tentpole, as Lee Isaac Chung, director of the Academy Award-winning film Minari, will uproot from rural Arkansas to Oklahoma in Twisters if the first Twister is any indicator.

Glen Powell recently had a breakout role as this generation’s “Iceman” in Top Gun: Maverick. He also played another pilot in the war film, Devotion, opposite Jonathan Majors. Similarly, Daisy Edgar-Jones has had a rise over the past 12 months or so with performances in Fresh and the severely underrated Where the Crawdads Sing.

Anthony Ramos rose to fame with his performance in Hamilton and had a breakout role in the recent A Star is Born adaptation. In 2021, he led In the Heights for Warner Bros. and will also be the leading man in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. On the television side, he’s set to appear in the upcoming MCU Disney+ series, Ironheart, as Parker Robbins/The Hood — a villain role.

Twisters is the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 classic. The original film, which was directed by Jan de Bont and starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit, grossing $495 million worldwide. The upcoming sequel will be helmed by Chung based on a script from Mark L. Smith and will be co-financed by Warner Bros.

Twisters is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2024.