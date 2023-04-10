A trip back to Neverland is nearing as Peter Pan & Wendy is getting ready for its upcoming release on Disney+. Before that, we’ll catch you up on all that you need to know including the release date, plot, cast, and a brand new trailer for the upcoming film.

Release date

Peter Pan & Wendy is slated for an April 28, 2023 release date. The film is exclusive to Disney+ and will be available to stream there with a subscription.

What’s it about?

The film is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1953 animated film. The novel Peter Pan is public domain in the US (though the play is copyrighted until December 2023), hence the number of live-action adaptations of this story or adjacent ones from Hook (1991) and Pan (2015).

That said, the film will follow Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), a young girl who meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony) as they go on an adventure to Neverland and deal with Captain Hook (Jude Law).

Who’s in it?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As noted, Molony and Anderson play the titular characters, and Law will play the role of Captain Hook. Yara Shahidi will play the role of Tinker Bell, while Joshua Pickering and Jacobi Jupe will play Wendy’s brothers, John and Michael, respectively.

New trailer

The new trailer begins with Wendy’s mother — played by Molly Parker — tipping her cap to the adventure ahead by saying, “You can’t stop time, Wendy, whether you like it or not.”

The following story beats, including Wendy and her brothers flying through London and into Neverland, are familiar to those who have seen the animated Disney film. Daniel Hart’s epic score plays in the background as shots of pirate ships and sword fights are shown. There’s even a quick glimpse of Tick-Tock the Crocodile toward the end of the trailer.

Peter Pan & Wendy will be released on Disney+ on April 28.