It looks like Glen Powell will soon be graduating from being a Top Gun pilot to running from tornadoes as the actor is in talks to join Daisy Edgar-Jones in the upcoming Twister sequel, Twisters.

On last night’s scoop-filled episode of The Hot Mic with John Rocha and Jeff Sneider — which also revealed the rumor that Netflix was attempting to court David Fincher for its U.S. remake of Squid Game — Sneider revealed the rumor that Powell was being eyed for the leading role along with Top Gun: Maverick co-star Miles Teller and Elvis breakout Austin Butler. Deadline confirmed the rumor last night.

Last month, Deadline also reported on Daisy Edgar-Jones joining the cast as a lead in Twisters. She recently broke out with roles in Normal People and the adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing from last year. This will mark her first real blockbuster role.

Glen Powell is no stranger to summer tentpoles, as he starred in the aforementioned Top Gun: Maverick — another sequel coming decades after the original. He has come a long way from his beginning in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over as “Long-Fingered Boy” and was also the star of Devotion alongside Jonathan Majors.

Twister was a box office hit in 1994, and the sequel is set to hit theaters three decades later from Oscar-nominated director Lee Isaac Chung (Minari). The film will begin production soon, and it will be exciting to get our first glimpse at these two rising stars and updated effects that should only build upon the groundwork laid by the 1994 classic.

Twisters is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2024.