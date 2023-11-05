Lakers big man Anthony Davis kept it real when explaining what 'killed' the Lakers against the Orlando Magic

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis didn't hold back on what he thought the problem was in the Lakers' 120-101 loss to the Orlando Magic. Postgame on Spectrum SportsNet the Lakers star said, “”We'll tighten up the screws a little bit, but the offensive rebounds killed us all game from start to finish.”

The Lakers allowed the Magic 19 offensive rebounds on the night., including 5 to Moritz Wagner and 4 to Goga Bitadze. In total the Lakers were outrebounded 51-40.

With the loss, the Lakers fall to .500 on the season, still searching for their first road win of the year. Davis did his part, however. The Lakers big man had 28 points, 13 rebounds, and a whopping 7 blocked shots in the loss. LeBron James had 24 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Austin Reaves chipped in 20 points.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham was upset with his team, saying that Los Angeles took a ‘huge step backward' on the defensive glass.

“We just didn't have it today,” stated Ham. “You can't scheme rebounding,” he added “You got to get the damn ball, plain and simple…There's no play I can draw up to get rebounds.”

Los Angeles entered Saturday's ranked last in second-chance points and 25th in second-chance points allowed. Orlando was +19 in second-chance points before Ham pulled the starters with just over four minutes to go. The Lakers allowed 22 points off turnovers and were -10 in fast-break points. These have all been points of emphasis since opening night.

Up next for the Los Angeles, a chance to move above .500 and secure their first road win on Monday night against the Miami Heat.