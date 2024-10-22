It seems Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards would rather play Madden NFL than NBA 2K right now, and the reason is pretty funny. In a recent jersey swap with Vikings' WR Justin Jefferson, the two Minnesota stars discussed the video game series from 2K during a game of Uno. During the game, Edwards revealed why he won't play the basketball games from Visual Concepts yet.

Why Doesn't Anthony Edwards Play NBA 2K Yet?

During the ESPN jersey swap with Minnesota Vikings' WR Justin Jefferson, Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards revealed why he does not play the NBA 2K series of video games. “I don't play [NBA] 2K,” Edwards said. “But we can play Madden.”

Of course, Jefferson wanted to know why the star player, who's one of the highest rated players in the game (at a 94 OVR), doesn't play it. “Why don't you play 2K?” he asked.

“I ain't playing until I'm a 99 [OVR].” Edwards answered, revealing why he doesn't play NBA 2K yet. Jefferson laughed and agreed, and the two players dapped each other up as he said “I feel you.”

“After this year, maybe,” Edwards responded. Of course, if Edwards wanted to be a 99 OVR, he'd need to have quite the season. We're talking MyCAREER numbers on Rookie difficulty, along with an NBA Championship, in order to even be considered. Very few players have had a 99 OVR in NBA 2K history. It signifies who's among the best of the best in this league.

Edwards is extremely talented. However, he'll need to play his best basketball of his life to even climb up the ratings. It's no easy task, as there are several other amazing players fighting for glory too. Regardless, we love to see Edwards' competitive spirit off the court. It shows he's determined to do great things in this league.

Edwards and Jefferson re-created the iconic ESPN photo of Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss, taken back in 2000. The two players discussed a variety of topics. And with the way these two are playing, Minnesota fans can look forward to seeing their names in the Hall of Fame one day.

