NBA 2K25 features locker codes which players can redeem to get some sweet rewards in MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Like previous entries, these locker codes are dropped randomly throughout the year and are only available for a limited time. Unfortunately, not everyone knows about these codes or how to redeem them. Therefore, we listed all active Locker Codes in NBA 2K25 for your convenience.

All NBA 2K25 Locker Codes For MyTEAM & MyCAREER

ACTIVE:

CODE REWARD

EXPIRED:

CODE REWARD

At the time of writing, there are no active codes. However, expect that to change soon as NBA 2K25 launches this week. Furthermore, the 2024-2025 NBA Season begins in a month, so we can expect to see many more codes then.

How To Redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K25

There are several ways to Redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K25, depending on which mode/menu you're on.

How to Redeem Locker Codes in the MyTEAM Menu

In MyTEAM, head to the Market and scroll down to Locker Codes

How to Redeem Locker Codes in MyCAREER

In MyCAREER, pause and enter the Options/Quit Menu

Scroll towards the bottom to see the Locker Code Menu

Overall, Redeeming Locker Codes in NBA 2K25 is pretty easy. However, the main challenge comes from just keeping up with the latest locker codes. With some codes only available for a limited time, you need to constantly check for codes. It doesn't hurt to see if there are any new codes every time you boot up NBA 2K25.

Overall, that includes all active NBA 2K25 Locker Codes so far. We'll continue to update the list throughout the season so you do not miss out on any rewards. Speaking of Seasons, NBA 2K25 once again allows cross-progression. This means you can earn seasonal rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER regardless of which one you play. So hit the court and play some basketball this week and start leveling up.

