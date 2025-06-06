Aaron Rodgers is finally a Pittsburgh Steeler. After months and months of speculation, with all signs pointing to him signing in Pittsburgh, it finally became official when Rodgers signed a one-year deal to play for the Steelers. Rodgers loves the spotlight, and pairing with Mike Tomlin for at least one season allows him to play for one of the NFL's best head coaches and organizations.

The NFL schedule-makers did the Steelers no favors in terms of difficulty, but all eyeballs should be on their games, especially the ones that pack an extra punch for their new quarterback. Rodgers has six notable games that pack an extra punch due to the revenge aspect, thanks to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter pointing out the storylines.

Rodgers's biggest revenge games are in Week 8, when the Green Bay Packers visit the Steelers, and in Week 12, when he also meets his old punching bag, the Chicago Bears, in Chicago.

In the more immediate schedule, the Steelers visit the New York Jets in Week 1, the same team that released him and allowed him to sign with Pittsburgh.

Those three games are the biggest standouts on the schedule. Still, it's worth noting that in Week 4, they play the Minnesota Vikings in Pittsburgh, and they visit the Detroit Lions in Week 16, facing all of the NFC North, which all four teams have some relationship with their new star quarterback.

The final game to watch regarding revenge concerning Rodgers is that the Seattle Seahawks visit the Steelers in Week 2. The Seahawks are a candidate for revenge because they arguably delivered Rodgers his worst career loss in the 2014 NFC Championship game, where the Packers had a lead of 16-0 at one point, but ultimately lost the game. Then, in the 2019 Divisional playoffs, Rodgers and the Packers returned the favor and won.

The NFL schedule-makers seemed to be making this schedule, hoping that Rodgers would sign with the Steelers, and it played out that way.

While it is too early to know if Rodgers will have a successful season with the Steelers, he has plenty of opportunities on this schedule to showcase that he has plenty left in the tank, which comes with many opportunities to get revenge on some of his old rivals.