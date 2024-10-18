We've got the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 7 Answers to help players earn some much-needed VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from player highlights to developer interviews and more. However, we also know people watch 2KTV to earn free rewards, mostly VC. Therefore, we listed all NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 7 Answers below for your convenience.

NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 7 Answers

Victor Wembanyama Tyrese Maxey Any Stephen Curry 298 Brad Stevens Nikola Jokic 3 Rudy Gobert 4 Thunder Mark Diagneault Any Mike Conley Naz Reid Any Halloween

Overall, that includes all answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 7. To answer a question, press the button that matches the answer you want to select. Questions pop up randomly throughout each episode, so keep looking for the question at the bottom. When you correctly answer a question in 2KTV, you earn a reward. This can be anything from VC to an in-game item.

Typically, new episodes of 2KTV release on Fridays, though there can be exceptions. Furthermore, depending on the content, episodes can last as long as 20 minutes or more.

Additionally, we recommend watching every episode from beginning to end. Do NOT use the fast-forward feature to skip through the video. You might lose the order of questions you were on, or even skip a question entirely. Essentially, you need to use caution when watching 2K because these rewards add up over time.

Fortunately, the developers like to throw in a freebie or more in each episode. For example, two out of the seven questions last week on Episode 6 offered you a reward, regardless of the answer you put in. That's over 25% of the answers right there for one episode. So make sure to watch some 2K, because you'll need every bit of VC you can earn.

Lastly, keep in mind that this season of 2KTV ends when the official NBA season ends. There's only a finite amount of episodes in each NBA 2K game. Therefore, from now until the end of the NBA Finals, new episodes will launch. So watch some 2KTV!

In other news, NBA 2K25 Season 2 begins today. Denver Nuggets' PG Jamal Murray headlines the new season, which also received a big update prior to its launch. Check out all the new rewards you can earn in both MyTEAM and MyCAREER!

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.