The NFL Draft is never an exact science. In fact, it’s actually nearly the exact opposite. Some late-round selections blossom into stars, some top picks flame out, and there are some prospects no one can seem to agree on. In the 2023 draft class, there’s no player who epitomizes this sentiment more than Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson is a textbook boom or bust prospect, and analysts are all over the place on him. Some have him as a top-10 player in the draft, others don’t even have him in the top 32. His odds to go first overall have recently skyrocketed, though, to the point where he now has the third-best odds to be the top pick. That may be an indication that NFL teams are much higher on him than many analysts and fans.

Richardson is clearly one of the most polarizing players in the draft, and for good reason. He is a monster physically, possessing a perfect blend of size and athleticism. However, his passing game also needs some work and is below that of other top quarterbacks in the draft.

More than those other quarterbacks, Richardson comes off as a player who needs the right fit to succeed. His potential is through the roof, but he also has a chance to be a bust. What team he goes to will likely have a massive impact on how he fares in the NFL.

With that said, here are three of the best destinations for Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Raiders moved on from longtime starter Derek Carr this offseason, so they are firmly in the quarterback market. While they are reportedly in on a number of quarterbacks in free agency or trade, they could also opt to take a signal-caller with the seventh overall pick in the draft. There’s a decent chance Anthony Richardson will still be available by then, and he is a very intriguing option for the Raiders.

If there’s anything Las Vegas isn’t lacking in, it’s pass catchers. Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow would give Richardson a strong set of receivers to work with right away, which should greatly help his development as a passer. The Raiders’ offensive line isn’t amazing, but it’s much better than some teams picking ahead of them. Additionally, while Josh McDaniels has his flaws, he’s still an offensive-minded coach who knows how to work with quarterbacks.

Richardson would likely be the starter right away if he goes to Las Vegas, which is both a blessing and a curse. He could certainly use some more time to develop, but he can succeed immediately in the right situation. It’s no guarantee that the Raiders are that right situation, but there’s enough here to make it an intriguing option.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of the three teams on this list, the Lions are the only one that likely isn’t looking for a new quarterback this offseason. Jared Goff had a surprisingly great season, throwing for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns to just seven picks. That said, there’s no guarantee that Goff is the long-term answer in Detroit, so the Lions taking a quarterback isn’t entirely out of the question.

Detroit has an outstanding wideout in Amon-Ra St. Brown, plus two good running backs in D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, even if the latter is about to hit free agency. The Lions’ offensive line also allowed the second-fewest sacks in the league this season, obviously another huge plus. Anthony Richardson could also sit behind Goff for a year, which could give him some crucial time to develop.

While the Lions could possibly take Richardson with the 18th overall pick, there’s a very strong chance he won’t be available then. If they really want him, they should take him with the sixth overall pick they acquired from the Los Angeles Rams. If Richardson is OK with waiting a year to start, Detroit could be the very best destination for him.

Anthony Richardson has drawn comparisons to Cam Newton, so the Panthers may just be a perfect fit. Carolina is another team firmly in the quarterback market, as the signal-callers they’ve rolled since releasing Newton haven’t worked. The Panthers hold the ninth overall pick in the draft, which may be the perfect place to snag Richardson, who they are reportedly “all in” on.

Several NFL scouts reportedly believe Anthony Richardson has the “highest” ceiling of any QB in the Draft. ESPN’s Matt Miller reported earlier that the Panthers seem to be “all in” on the Florida QB. The Panthers currently hold the 9th overall pick in the NFL Draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZFTk3Aw1BJ — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 1, 2023

Carolina’s supporting cast isn’t quite as strong as the others, but DJ Moore is a great receiver to work with. The offensive line is also solid and should only improve as Ikem Ekwonu continues to develop. Finally, Frank Reich would be an excellent coach for Richardson, being a former quarterback himself.

Unlike in Detroit, Richardson would likely be the starter right away in Carolina. From his perspective, though, that may be a major plus, and Carolina may be the best place to do so.