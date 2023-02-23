The 2023 NFL Draft is still around two months away, but the talk is heating up on who will be the first overall selection.

The Chicago Bears will be the first on the clock and with Justin Fields at the realm, it’s unclear what the Bears will do with the pick. Could they trade down or will they claim a non-QB with the first pick? No one has any idea as to what will happen, but over the last few days, there has been one name that has jumped into the conversation. Former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is now tied for the 3rd-highest odds to be the first overall selection.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 NFL Draft Odds: First Overall Pick Odds

Bryce Young: -150

C.J. Stroud: +400

Anthony Richardson: +750

Jalen Carter: +750

Will Levis: +750

Will Anderson: +1000

Unless a team comes out of nowhere and trades up for the first overall pick, these six players will likely be the ones in the conversation.

Bryce Young has been the favorite since really the beginning of last season. The Alabama QB isn’t very big, but seems to have the most talent out of any of the top four QBs in this draft.

Richardson coming out of nowhere is the real question. The Florida QB threw for 2,549 yards (65th), 17 touchdowns (66th), and had a QBR of 71.2 (30th) in 2022. He also rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns which is among the best out of all quarterbacks. The talent is there, but with Young and Stroud being the talk of the season, it’s hard to assume that Richardson will be selected ahead of them.

There should be more information in the next month or so as the NFL Draft process is just now getting started. However, if Richardson has climbed the rankings this quickly, then who knows what will happen come April. At +750, this is still great value even though on Monday he was around +4000.