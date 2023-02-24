Florida’s Anthony Richardson enters the 2023 NFL Draft as one of the most tantalizing quarterback prospects in the class, depending on who you ask. Richardson’s time with Florida have NFL scouts all over the map in terms of his draft projection.

Richardson’s variance among where he should be selected is one of the largest ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has seen. While Richardson provides an exciting skill set, some teams are still split on how high the former Florida QB should be drafted, via Fowler.

“I can’t remember a bigger variance league-wide on a feeling about a QB than Anthony Richardson,” Fowler said. “Multiple scouting departments has first-round grades and fourth-round grades on the same player. He’s immensely talented and that talent should overshadow that he’s considered a bit of a prospect and could maybe sit for a year.”

One NFL scout compared Richardson to Cam Newton and Justin Fields combined. However, he is entering the NFL with much less experience than many of the other top quarterbacks.

Richardson appeared in 22 games at Florida with 12 of them coming during his redshirt sophomore year. The quarterback completed 54.7 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards, 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Richardson added 161 rushing attempts for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had nine rushing TDs as a redshirt sophomore.

Richardson’s blend of size, speed and overall skill has some GM’s mouths watering. However, others feel that he is still very green in his development and would need time to start. Whichever team drafting him knows they aren’t like getting a day one starter like Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. But a Newton-Fields hybrid quarterback to build around seems like a more than solid consolation prize.