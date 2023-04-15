Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

Anthony Volpe has managed to add another dimension to the New York Yankees’ offense on the base paths so far in the 2023 season.

Volpe entered the Yankees’ home clash with the Minnesota Twins on Saturday ranking second on the team in stolen bases with three. The rookie shortstop doubled his stole bases tally on the season during the contest.

Volpe stole second base with ease during the fifth inning against the Twins. He later stole both second and third base in the eighth inning.

At 21 years and 352 days, Volpe became the youngest player in Yankees franchise history to steal at least three bases in a game.

Anthony Volpe is the youngest @Yankees player EVER to steal three bases in a game! pic.twitter.com/cwOP4XIt4W — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 15, 2023

The first-year shortstop also became the first Yankees player to swipe at least three bases in a single contest since Ichiro Suzuki did so 11 years ago.

For Volpe, he is simply looking to do what he can to help out the Yankees’ high-octane offense at this early stage in the campaign.

“I feel like we have such great hitters behind in the lineup that if I could just advance a base or get into scoring position, anything, they’ll drive me in, and hopefully it’ll lead to more wins,” Volpe said after the Yankees’ 6-1 win over Minnesota.

Volpe currently sports a .186 batting average and a .314 OBP through 15 games played in the season.

Volpe and the Yankees will now look ahead to their home series finale against the Twins on Sunday.