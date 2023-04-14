A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Thursday evening was a night to forget for the New York Yankees after they got bludgeoned by the Minnesota Twins in an 11-2 home loss at Yankee Stadium. The Twins did not give the Yankees much of a chance right away, as Minnesota hung nine runs in the first inning, which were the most New York has surrendered in an opening frame — ever.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“The Yankees allowed 9 runs in the 1st inning Thursday. That ties the most they’ve ever allowed in the 1st in franchise history. This is the 121st season of Yankees baseball.”

Yankees pitcher Jhony Brito had a nightmarish start in that game, as he gave up nine earned runs on six hits in just 2/3 of the first inning. He was then replaced by Colton Brewer, who also did not have his best stuff with him tonight, as he surrendered four earned runs on five hits in 3.1 innings of work. The game turned out so poorly for the Yankees that they even had Isiah Kiner-Falefa pitching an inning.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Trevor Larnach started the offensive 0nslaught of the Twins with a sacrifice fly to center that had rookie Edouard Julien scoring his first run in the big leagues. Speaking of Julien, he had his first Major League Baseball home run in the same inning when he took a pitch deep for 351 feet to give the Twins a massive 8-0 lead.

Anthony Rizzo prevented the Yankees from getting blanked, as he homered twice, one in the fourth and another in the ninth inning.