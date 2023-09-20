The stakes — and anticipation — are high for the new Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The show is an adaptation of the first book in the hugely popular novel series by Rick Riordan. Although two of the Percy Jackson books were previously adapted into films, the author says this show adheres much more closely to his vision and he played a much bigger role in the creative process this time around.

All of this news was encouraging to Percy Jackson fans, as was the unveiling of this teaser trailer for the show, whose premiere is still 3 months away. As a press release put out by Disney+ explains, “this latest teaser begins to lift the veil on the heroic quest Percy Jackson (played by Walker Scobell), Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) are about to embark on when the series debuts December 20 on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere, followed by new episodes weekly.”

Per the series logline, “Percy Jackson & The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

Besides the three leads, the show also features noteworthy guest stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, Virginia Kull, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass, Glynn Turman, the late Lance Reddick, Adam Copeland, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Olivea Morton, Suzanne Cryer, Timm Sharp and Timothy Omundson.

“Am I a troubled kid?” Percy narrates in the trailer. “Yeah, you could say that. Bad grades, bullies, all the normal stuff… And then there's some stuff that's maybe not so normal,” as we start to catch a glimpse of Percy's powers.

“The stories that I have told you about great gods and half-bloods, they are real,” Percy's mom tells him at another point. Hopefully those stories are real and they're fantastic for Percy Jackson fans' sakes, as anticipation will only continue to build until the show's December premiere.