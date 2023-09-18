Rick Riordan, the creator and author of the Percy Jackson book series, has a bold claim for the forthcoming Disney+ adaptation.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Riordan talked about his involvement in the Percy Jackson series with his wife, Becky, and made a promise for fans.

“We have been involved in the series since its inception, since the very, very earliest conversations about what a new Percy adaptation might look like, how it would be sketched out, whether it would be episodic,” Riordan said in a pre-WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike interview. “So, I feel comfortable telling fans of the books who have been waiting — in some cases, decades — for this kind of faithful adaptation, that this is the one you've been waiting for. We are involved and I think you're gonna love it.”

While this isn't the first time that the Percy Jackson series has been adapted, it does sound like Riordan will be more involved this time around. He will co-write at least the first two episodes. In 2010, 20th Century Fox made a film adaptation of the first book, The Lightning Thief, starring Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson, and Alexandria Daddario. A sequel, adapting Sea of Monsters, was also made with the main trio returning.

Now, Disney+ will make a TV series titled Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Each season will adapt a different book in Rick Riordan's series. Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri will star as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover, respectively.

Percy Jackson and the Olypians Season 1 will premiere on December 20 on Disney+.