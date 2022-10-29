Antonio Brown’s bizarre reasoning behind roasting Tom Brady with Gisele Bundchen shirt

Things haven’t exactly been going well for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen recently. The couple announced that they were officially getting a divorce on Friday, ending their 13-year marriage. Making matters worse, the couple have watched Antonio Brown go on a trolling spree, with his antics involving him making t-shirts of him and Bundchen hugging after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV.

Brown’s decision to turn on Brady, who had supported him amid his antics that led to him getting released from the Buccaneers late last season, have been quite confusing. When asked to explain his decision to end his friendship with Brady and roast him with his t-shirts, Brown offered a strange response that will likely raise more questions rather than answer the ones that already existed.

Antonio Brown on taking shots at Brady and selling a shirt of him with Gisele even though Brady never publicly said a bad word about him: “it is what it is…people go through stuff every day” pic.twitter.com/e56HfCKeYW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 29, 2022

Antonio Brown doesn’t seem to be too concerned about his actions, and brushes it aside, simply claiming he was making a t-shirt about something that happened in his life. It’s clear there’s more to the story, but Brown seems intent on just spitting out nonsense here rather than truly identifying why he did it and whether there was a fallout between him and Brady.

Given all the issues that Brady has going on in his personal life, and on the field with the Buccaneers, he likely isn’t paying much mind to Brown’s antics. But it is strange to see Brown betray Brady after Brady went out of his way to try to help him reestablish himself in the NFL with both the Buccaneers and the New England Patriots.

Either way, Brown’s response doesn’t offer much insight on this incident, and only adds to the bizarre line of controversies Brown has found himself embroiled in since he was released by Tampa Bay last season.