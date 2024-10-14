ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 10: Nick Klein vs. Heraldo Souza continues with a fight between Antonio Monteiro and Yadier DelValle in the featherweight division. Monteiro comes into this opportunity winning six fights in a row meanwhile, DelValle is undefeated winning all seven of his professional fights as he comes into his Contender Series debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Monteiro-DelValle prediction and pick.

Antonio Monteiro (17-4-1) has now won six fights in a row while capturing the Shooto Brasil Featherweight Championship in his most recent victory over Lucas Tavares. He has finished eight of his 17 wins which are split between 3 KO/TKO and 5 submissions. “Junior Negao” will be looking to make the most out of this opportunity when he takes on Yadier DelValle on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Yadier DelValle (7-0) is an undefeated prospect who’s won all seven of his professional bouts as he most recentl got the decision win at Fury FC 91 where he defeated Pena Allamov. In his seven professional wins, four of them have come by finish which is split evenly between knockouts and submissions. “The Cuban Problem” will be searching for the biggest victory of his career when he takes on Antonio Monteiro this Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Antonio Monteiro-Yadier DelValle Odds

Antonio Monteiro: -110

Yadier DelValle: -120

Why Antonio Monteiro Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Lucas Tavares – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (3 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

As we approach Week 10 of Dana White’s Contender Series, the featherweight bout between Antonio Monteiro and Yadier DelValle stands out as a potential show-stealer. While DelValle enters the cage with an impressive undefeated record, Monteiro’s vast experience and well-rounded skill give him a leg up in this matchup. With a professional record of 17-4-1, Monteiro has faced a higher level of competition throughout his career, which should prove invaluable against the less experienced DelValle.

Monteiro’s ability to finish fights both on the feet and on the ground gives him multiple paths to victory. His track record of KO/TKO and submission wins demonstrates his versatility as a fighter. Additionally, Monteiro’s experience in high-pressure situations and longer fights will likely play a crucial role as the bout progresses. While DelValle is undoubtedly a talented prospect, Monteiro’s seasoned approach and diverse skill set should allow him to control the pace of the fight and potentially secure a finish in the later rounds. Expect Monteiro to showcase the kind of veteran savvy and well-rounded game that catches Dana White’s eye, potentially earning him a UFC contract.

Why Yadier DelValle Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Pena Allamov – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 4 (2 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

As Dana White’s Contender Series enters its final week, the featherweight clash between Yadier DelValle and Antonio Monteiro promises to be a highlight. Despite Monteiro’s extensive experience, DelValle’s unblemished 7-0 record and recent performances make him the favorite in this matchup. The 25-year-old Puerto Rican has shown remarkable growth throughout his career, demonstrating improved striking technique and grappling prowess.

DelValle’s youth and athleticism will likely play a crucial role against the 34-year-old Monteiro. While Monteiro boasts an impressive 17-4-1 record, DelValle’s speed and explosiveness should allow him to dictate the pace of the fight. DelValle’s ability to mix up his attacks with clean straight punches and powerful knees, combined with his active ground game, will present significant challenges for Monteiro. As the fight progresses, expect DelValle’s cardio and scrambling ability to wear down his older opponent, potentially leading to a late stoppage or a dominant decision victory. This performance could be exactly what DelValle needs to secure a UFC contract and prove that his previous Contender Series appearance was just the beginning of his promising career.

Final Antonio Monteiro-Yadier DelValle Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing featherweight clash on Dana White’s Contender Series, Yadier DelValle and Antonio Monteiro are set to deliver an action-packed bout putting on a show for the fans. While Monteiro brings a wealth of experience, DelValle’s undefeated record and recent improvements give him a slight edge. DelValle’s youth, athleticism, and well-rounded skill set should allow him to control the pace of the fight. Expect DelValle to use his speed advantage to land crisp combinations on the feet while mixing in takedown attempts to keep Monteiro guessing. As the fight progresses, DelValle’s cardio may prove decisive. While Monteiro’s veteran savvy will keep things competitive, DelValle is likely to secure a hard-fought decision victory or potentially a late TKO.

Final Antonio Monteiro-Yadier DelValle Prediction & Pick: Yadier DelValle (-120)