Anya Taylor-Joy's net worth in 2024 is $7 million. Taylor-Joy is a popular actress who has starred in notable productions such as Split, TV series The Queen's Gambit, The Witch, The New Mutants, and Morgan. She has won a Golden Globes Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Here's a closer look at Anya Taylor-Joy's net worth in 2024.

Anya Taylor-Joy's net worth in 2024 is $7 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Anya Taylor-Joy was born on April 16, 1996, in Miami. She attended Hill House International Junior School and Queen's Gate School. However, she eventually stopped schooling to pursue an acting career.

Anya Taylor-Joy's early career as an actress

As a teenager, Taylor-Joy was first discovered in show business by Sarah Doukas, who served as the founder of Storm Management. This paved the way for her big-screen debut in 2014 when she appeared in an uncredited role in Vampire Academy. During the same year, Taylor-Joy first appeared on television screens in the series called Endeavor.

A year later, Taylor-Joy earned her first credited role in the cinemas when she starred as Thomasin in The Witch. The Witch was well-received in the theaters after it grossed $40.4 million worldwide. For her efforts, Taylor-Joy earned several accolades, including a Saturn Award nomination, an ALFS Award nomination, and a Gotham Independent Film Award win.

After that, Taylor-Joy became a fixture in the cinemas, particularly focusing on horror films. She has starred in a string of movies including Morgan, Barry, Marrowbone, Radioactive, The New Mutants, Here are the Young Men, The Menu, Amsterdam, and The Northman.

Anya Taylor-Joy's roles in hit films

Furthermore, Taylor-Joy also lent her voice in the hit animated film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed a whopping $1.36 billion worldwide. Shortly after, Taylor-Joy also took on a brief cameo in the hit film Dune: Part Two.

Taylor-Joy also made waves in the movie, Split, where she starred alongside Hollywood star James McAvoy. The Gotham Independent Film Award winner reprised her role as Casey Cooke in the second installment, Glass. Both installments have accumulated a combined gross of $525 million around the world.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga featured Taylor-Joy act alongside Thor star Chris Hemsworth. According to IMDB, The Queen's Gambit star raked in $1.8 million in salary for starring in the film, which was the fifth installment in the Mad Max film series.

Aside from making her mark in films, Taylor-Joy also made an appearance in the hit TV series Peaky Blinders as Gina Gray. Her other television works include The Miniaturist, Atlantis, Viking Quest, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

The Queen's Gambit

But among her works, Taylor-Joy's rise to fame grew even further after her memorable performance in the TV Mini series, The Queen's Gambit. Appearing in seven episodes as Beth Harmon, there's no doubt that it emerged as one of the best chess series by Netflix in recent memory.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Taylor-Joy enjoyed a £500,000 or $696,000 paycheck for starring in the Netflix series, which won 11 Daytime Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

For her efforts, the Split star earned a Critics Choice Award win for Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television and a Golden Globes Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

In addition to this, Taylor-Joy also nabbed a SAG Award win and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Given Taylor-Joy's ascent in the Hollywood scene, it isn't surprising that she's penciled to appear in future productions. Based on IMDB, Taylor-Joy is expected to appear in The Gorge and Sacrifice.

Anya Taylor-Joy's other income

Taylor-Joy has been making waves in show business as of late, thanks to her starring performances both in the cinemas and in the television screens. With Taylor-Joy's growing popularity, it isn't surprising that major brands have partnered up with her for their advertising campaigns.

In fact, Taylor-Joy was named as the face of Viktor & Rolf’s fragrances. Some of the other brands that Taylor-Joy has partnered up with include Tiffany & Co., Abercrombie and Fitch, Miu Miu, and Magnum Ice Cream according to sources.

While Taylor-Joy has been busy entertaining fans in front of the television and inside theaters, The Queen Gambit's star is also keen on embarking on a career as an entrepreneur. Earlier this year, the Golden Globes Award winner revealed her plans to launch her own lifestyle business, according to reports.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Anya Taylor-Joy's net worth in 2024?