Anyone But You star Glen Powell doesn't want others to diminish genres including the rom-com.

Glen Powell recently spoke about Anyone But You, his new rom-com with Sydney Sweeney. The film has been a big hit, recently crossing over $100 million worldwide at the box office after a modest $6 million domestic opening weekend.

The Top Gun: Maverick star recently spoke about the state of the box office. He seems open to all genres and at their best, movies can give “an audience such joy and such fun.”

A “fan of movies”

Speaking to Variety at Sundance, Powell talked about the rom-com genre's big win in Anyone But You.

“At least for me, I've always been a fan of movies in general and I always find it silly when certain actors diminish certain genres,” Powell confessed. “At its best execution, it gives an audience such joy and such fun, and as an actor you do get to play a lot of gears. To kind of scott at a genre and look down on it is kind of silly.

“For me, Anyone But You was such a treat to see audiences dance out of the theater and feel so happy after watching a movie,” he addd. “To see the box office not just stick but grow has been such a cool lesson that sometimes the genres that have been forgotten are the ones audiences are craving the most.”

Anyone But You is a new rom-com that stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. A spin on William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, the two have to pose as a perfect couple in front of others.