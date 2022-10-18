Apex Legends Reveals New Character and Other Features for Season 15

The fourteenth season of Apex Legends is ending, and Respawn Entertainment is now teasing what will come to the Apex Games. Find out more about the new character, Catalyst, as well as other features coming to Apex Legends for Season 15.

New Legend: Catalyst

The newest Stories from the Outlands introduces us to Tressa Smith, known in-game as Catalyst and voiced by Meli Grant. She is the first transgender character to join the increasingly diverse cast of Apex Legends. The trailer gives us her backstory and motivation for joining the Apex Games, which she tells during a conversation with fellow legend Rampart and a flashback.

The planet Boreas is in the middle of a crisis. A meteor collided with its moon, Cleo, and it is becoming unstable. Hammond Robotics sets up camp on Boreas and promises to help save Cleo, declaring that “hope is not yet lost.” However, Tressa and her friends are concerned about the future of Cleo. In truth, Hammond is not there to help Boreas. Rather, they are planning to mine Cleo, much like what they did to the planet Talos. With that knowledge, Tressa and Margo, one of the former’s friends, make plans to infiltrate the Hammond facility.

One night, the two break into the facility, where Tressa spots a chamber containing a mysterious fluid. When she looks away, however, she finds Margo planting a bomb that will destroy the Hammond facility. She urges Margo to stop, but a Spectre approaches them while they are distracted. The Spectre then attacks Margo and zeroes in on Tressa, who kills it by knocking it into the ferrofluid. She then sees Margo being taken away by Hammond guards, but then Margo detonates the bomb she planted earlier.

The flashback ends and we cut to the present. Catalyst then reveals that while she does not know Margo’s fate, she is joining the Apex games in the hopes of protecting her home.

New map

In addition to telling us more about Catalyst, the trailer teased a new map coming to Apex Legends for season 15. Over the last week, Apex Legends also teased a new map through a series of images on its official Twitter account.

Hard work pays off…? pic.twitter.com/RKzGJg4uvw — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 9, 2022

You should check your messages. pic.twitter.com/c1a64IMzUA — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 13, 2022

Players can also find teasers for the upcoming map in-game. In the Battle Royale modes, players must collect 125 Crafting Materials and craft a Golden Ticket with the Replicator. Upon doing so, a mode entitled “A New Home” will appear on the mode select screen, and it will open to players within this week.

Gifting

Aside from teasing the new map and introducing Catalyst to the roster, Respawn is introducing gifting as a new feature coming to season 15. Players must meet a few requirements before they can start giving and receiving gifts. First, login verification must be on. Second, the players’ accounts must be at least level 10 and in good standing. Last, the two players must have been friends for at least two weeks. Once players meet those conditions, they can start sending other players gifts, regardless of what platform they play on. One thing to note is that players who have been friends for more than two weeks prior to the addition of gifting can start gifting right away.

Giving gifts in-game is also very simple. All the sender needs to do is go to the in-game store, select an item, confirm they have enough Apex Coins, and select who to send the gift to. Once all of that is done, the receiving player just needs to log in. They will then get a notification that they got a new item, and said item will go directly to their inventory. Players can send up to five gifts every 24 hours.

Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse will debut on November 1, 2022. The season will introduce all of the features mentioned above, along with a new battle pass and ranked season.

