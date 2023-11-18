The college football world is buzzing after App State football upset JMU in overtime to end the Dukes' undefeated season.

James Madison University arguably had the most electric scene at College Gameday ever. However, it wasn't enough for the Dukes to get the win, as App State football stole the victory away with a stunning overtime finish.

The Mountaineers were leading most of the game, but they did let JMU back into the contest. It went to overtime and App State football found a way to score the game-winning touchdown.

APP STATE HAS WALKED IT OFF ON JMU!!! pic.twitter.com/AiyWYDC1ia — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 18, 2023

It was an impressive victory and it got the college football world buzzing. Especially considering JMU's undefeated season is no longer. Plenty of fans took to social media to share their immediate reactions to the ending of the game.

App State with the upset in JMU pic.twitter.com/4UwHZDxPpT — Football (@BostonConnr) November 18, 2023

Pat McAfee is impressed by the App State football program.

HOLY HELLLL What an unbelievable win by App State in OT.. They went into a hornet’s nest and somehow didn’t blink. JMU still deserves a damn bowl.. What an awesome Saturday in Harrisonburg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 18, 2023

Did College Gameday jinx JMU?

Always how it goes pic.twitter.com/fLm3iz2wy3 — BET99 Ontario (@Bet99ON) November 18, 2023

The NCAA seriously might consider sending a thank you note to the App State football team for winning this game. Especially considering how much Pat McAfee and JMU trash-talked the NCAA leading up to this matchup.

NCAA is going to send the most extravagant gift basket to App State’s football facilities tomorrow morning lol — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 18, 2023

At the end of the day, the App State football program found a way to win. Winning in overtime is one of the best feelings ever. So, it's a total heartbreaker for JMU football right now. The entire University was over the moon with College Gameday showing up on their campus. But it wasn't enough to get the job done.

The Mountaineers have one more game on the schedule as they'll be taking on GA Southern. Another win will give them an 8-4 record on the season. Meanwhile, JMU will face off against Coastal Carolina in what should be a thrilling matchup.

At the end of the day, both App State and JMU deserve a bowl game. So, hopefully, the NCAA actually gives them one.