James Madison University arguably had the most electric scene at College Gameday ever. However, it wasn't enough for the Dukes to get the win, as App State football stole the victory away with a stunning overtime finish.

The Mountaineers were leading most of the game, but they did let JMU back into the contest. It went to overtime and App State football found a way to score the game-winning touchdown.

It was an impressive victory and it got the college football world buzzing. Especially considering JMU's undefeated season is no longer. Plenty of fans took to social media to share their immediate reactions to the ending of the game.

Pat McAfee is impressed by the App State football program.

Did College Gameday jinx JMU?

The NCAA seriously might consider sending a thank you note to the App State football team for winning this game. Especially considering how much Pat McAfee and JMU trash-talked the NCAA leading up to this matchup.

At the end of the day, the App State football program found a way to win. Winning in overtime is one of the best feelings ever. So, it's a total heartbreaker for JMU football right now. The entire University was over the moon with College Gameday showing up on their campus. But it wasn't enough to get the job done.

The Mountaineers have one more game on the schedule as they'll be taking on GA Southern. Another win will give them an 8-4 record on the season. Meanwhile, JMU will face off against Coastal Carolina in what should be a thrilling matchup.

At the end of the day, both App State and JMU deserve a bowl game. So, hopefully, the NCAA actually gives them one.