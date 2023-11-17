James Madison football fans let the NCAA know what they think of its bowl-game ruling during the Pat McAfee Show

James Madison football fans are taking a stand against the NCAA, and using a wide national platform to spread their fiery, NSFW message.

With Bridgeforth Stadium serving as the host site for College GameDay this Saturday, The Pat McAfee Show is getting a head start and is airing in front of a lively and heated crowd in Harrisonburg, Virginia. McAfee poured gasoline all over an already-ignited crowd, who is still reeling from the news that their team will be ineligible for bowl-game competition, as per FBS transition rules.

“There's a dumb institution ruling over college football, because if you don't want these people dancing in bowl season (crowd takes over),” McAfee proclaimed on Friday's show. An ” a*****s chant ensued, and the revved-up host had quite the reply.

“I believe what they're saying is the people that are at the NCAA are a bunch of a******s, and I couldn't agree more.”

The NCAA is not giving James Madison football an inch

James Madison won two championships in the FCS before transitioning to the FBS in 2022. The Dukes have quickly found their footing in the Sun Belt Conference and are one of seven undefeated teams in the country (10-0). However, rules permit any new FBS team from competing in a bowl game until after two years has passed (they also can't play in conference title game this year).

Many were hoping that a historic season could persuade the NCAA to bend its rules, but it rejected the Dukes' postseason waiver earlier in the week. Although making such an exception is undeniably a slippery slope, there is a way that could simplify matters and avoid this type of controversy again.

The NCAA can just end the rule. No one wants to see bureaucratic red tape get in the way of what could be a once-in-a-lifetime run for James Madison football. Expect these fans to keep unleashing their wrath, while Pat McAfee continues to feed into it.