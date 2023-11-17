James Madison looks to stay undefeated as we continue our College Football odds series with a James Madison-App State prediction and pick.

Appalachian State hoped to be competing for a Sun Belt title going into this season, but that hope is slowly fading. They sit at 6-4 on the year but are 4-2 in conference play. They lost to Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion, but have now won three straight games. With James Madison ineligible to compete for the Sun Belt crown, App State has just one path due to their head-to-head loss to Coastal Carolina. They must win out, and have Coastal lose to James Madison in the last week of the season. With a loss, Coastal Carolina will represent the East against Troy.

Meanwhile, James Madison is one of just seven undefeated teams still left in the nation. Even with that, they will not be going to a bowl game, playing for the Sun Belt title, or getting a New Year's Six invite. The NCAA denied their appeal to waive their transition period and play in a bowl this year. Still, this has been a dream season. They have won all of the first ten games, and dominated in Sub Belt play. In their six Sun Belt games, they have won by eight or more points in all but one of them. They will also be hosting ESPN's College Game Day this week, as they play their last home game of the year.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: App State-James Madison Odds

App State: +9.5 (-110)

James Madison: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch App State vs. James Madison Week 12

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why App State Will Cover The Spread

The App State offense has been led by Joey Aguilar this year. On the year, he has completed 195 of 308 passes for 2,639 yards and 26 touchdowns. He had thrown three or more touchdowns in each of the last three games and in six games overall this year. According to PFF, he has made 21 big-time throws this year as well. Still, he does have some turnover issues. Aguilar has seven interceptions on the year and another 12 turnovers worth of passes on the year. He has also fumbled 12 times this year but has not lost all of them.

The run game is primarily led by Nate Noel. Noel comes into the game with 765 yards on the year, averaging 5.2 yards per rush on the season. Furthermore, he has scored five times and has been solid after contact. He has 2.45 yards after the contract this year, for a total of 363 yards, Joining him in the backfield is Kanye Roberts. Roberts came into the game with 481 yards on the season and has scored four times.

Meanwhile, App State has two main threats on the outside. First is Kaedin Robinson. Robinson enters the game with 41 receptions for 541 yards and six scores on the year. He does have two fumbles on the year but has just two drops as well. Meanwhile, Christian Horn has been a big play threat. He has just 21 receptions, but that is for 456 yards this year. Horn has also scored five times this year.

The defense does have 26 sacks on the year, with 167 quarterback pressures. Nate Johnson leads the way with four sacks and 24 pressures on the year. The run game is led by Andrew Parker. Parker comes into the game with 58 tackles in the run game, with 30 stops for offensive failures on the year. In the secondary, Jordan Favors comes into the game with three interceptions but also has allowed three scores.

Why James Madison Will Cover The Spread

For James Madison, the offense is led by Jordan McCloud. On the year, he has completed 207 of 300 passes for 2,764 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has just seven interceptions on the year and is coming in off two of the best games of his year. In the last two games, McCloud has completed 61 of 74 passes, good for an 82.4 percent completion percentage. In there, he has thrown for 774 yards and eight touchdowns, with just one interception. Meanwhile, he also scored twice on the ground and has scored on the ground six times this year.

The ground game this year is led by two guys. First is Kaelon Black. Black enters the game with 556 yards on the year, plus he has scored once. He has been great after contact as well, with 379 yards this year. Ty's son Lawton is second on the team in rushing this year. He enters the game with 459 yards on the year with four scores as well.

Meanwhile, James Madison has features to great receivers. First is Reggie Brown, who is a big play threat. Brown has brought in 44 receptions this year for 903 yards and eight touchdowns. He is averaging 20.5 yards per reception on the year. Meanwhile, Elijah Sarratt has been reliable. He comes into the game having brought in 60 of 70 targets this year. Those have gone for 849 yards on the year and four scores. Beyond the two wide receivers, tight end Zach Horton is doing work as well, as he comes in with five touchdowns on the year.

The pass rush for James Madison has been great this year. they have 46 sacks on the year, with 213 pressures. Jalen Green comes in with 18 sacks this year, and 54 pressures. He will be out for this game though, going down with a season-ending injury. Meanwhile, Mikail Kamara has eight sacks and 31 pressures while Jamree Kromah has eight sacks and 34 pressures. In coverage, Francis Meehan has been great. He has three pass breakups and three interceptions this year, all while not allowing a touchdown.

Final App State-James Madison Prediction & Pick

James Madison is holding opponents to just 18.2 points per game this year. Still, App State is in the top 25 in scoring offense, and top 15 in yards per game. James Madison is also top 25 in scoring and top 35 in yards. The difference is, that James Madison has a defense to back up their offense, while Appalachian State does not. James Madison will get enough stops in this game, as their offense takes over and gets them the win.

Final App State-James Madison Prediction & Pick: James Madison -9.5 (-110)