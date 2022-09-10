Shawn Clark sends stern warning after Appalachian State football upset Texas A&M

It’s time to give Appalachian State football the respect they deserve. After their epic showing against the North Carolina Tar Heels that ended in a loss last week, head coach Shawn Clark and his Mountaineers returned with a vengeance and pulled off a huge upset over Texas A&M.

Naturally, Clark was hyped up about the victory and made sure to remind everyone it was no fluke. Appalachian State football just beat the sixth-ranked Aggies, and they did so in a thrilling fashion following a hotly contested affair.

“We can play anybody anywhere anytime,” the Appalachian State football coach said, via Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

After two incredible performances, it’s hard to argue with that statement from Shawn Clark. They showed their offense against the Tar Heels when they scored 40 points in the fourth quarter of their 63-61 loss. Then on Saturday against Texas A&M, they proved their defense can also get the job done with the 17-14 win.

Of course that statement from Clark may not age well, especially with the competitiveness of the college football. However, there is no doubt they have every reason to be optimistic about their chances.

Quarterback Chase Brice is playing well despite some inconsistencies, while the rushing attack led by Camerun Peoples seems to be thriving as well. Appalachian State football play the Troy Trojans next, and sure enough, hopes are high that they can continue their winning streak.

Good thing Clark and the team are not lacking in confidence.